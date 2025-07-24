ETV Bharat / international

Philippines Shuts Schools, Scraps Flights As Typhoon Co-May Nears

Manila: The Philippines shut down schools and cancelled flights Thursday as torrential rains driven by a typhoon and a separate tropical storm pounded the country's northern island of Luzon.

Typhoon Co-May, upgraded from a tropical storm overnight, follows days of monsoon rains that have killed at least 12 people and left another eight missing across the archipelago since July 18, according to the national disaster agency.

With maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour, the typhoon was expected to make landfall on the west coast in either La Union or Ilocos Sur province by Friday morning, the country's weather service said.

Around 70 domestic and international flights have been cancelled due to the storms, the civil aviation authority said.

The government has announced the suspension of classes across Luzon for Thursday.

Tens of thousands were evacuated across Manila earlier this week by floodwaters that swamped some neighbourhoods in waist-deep water and left residents of nearby provinces stranded and in need of rescue by boat.