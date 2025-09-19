ETV Bharat / international

Philippines 'Ghost' Flood Projects Leave Residents Stranded

In this photo taken on September 17, 2025, a resident pets her dog outside her flooded home in Calumpit, Bulacan. ( AFP )

Calumpit: The dike meant to protect the Philippine town cost taxpayers nearly $2 million, but when a minister visited this month, he found little more than dirt hastily dumped along the river's banks.

Residents of Plaridel, north of the capital Manila, could have told him what happened -- contractors had only just begun a project that government officials marked "completed" more than a year earlier. The dike is one of more than 100 flood-control projects at the centre of one of the country's biggest corruption scandals in decades.

It has already sparked leadership changes in both houses of Congress, but the real impact is among communities left without protection, many of them strung along rivers in the Bulacan region. "We carry our children to school when the water is high," Leo Francisco, a construction worker and father of two, told AFP in the village of Bulusan.

"Inside our house, the water is up to our thighs," the 35-year-old said. "On the road... sometimes knee-high, sometimes ankle-high. These are ordinary days -- not typhoons." A flood control project intended to remedy the issue, like so many identified in recent weeks, has never been finished.

"The dike is incomplete, so the water washes in. Even in the built-up sections, the water still gets through from underneath because the pilings are shallow," Francisco said. In nearby Plaridel, AFP saw a pair of masons bathing themselves near a half-built dike with exposed metal rods.

The taxpayer money paid for the dike "was clearly stolen", Public Works Minister Vince Dizon said after visiting the site. He called it an obvious "ghost project" and said he had fired the district's chief engineer and two others.

'The dike is worthless'

Anger has been growing over so-called ghost infrastructure since President Ferdinand Marcos put the issue centre-stage in a state of the union address after weeks of deadly flooding.

Greenpeace estimates some $17.6 billion in funds may have been bilked from climate-related projects since 2023, much of it meant for communities that are slowly sinking due to groundwater over-extraction and rising sea levels.