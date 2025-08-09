Peace In The Caucasus: A New Test For India’s Balancing Act

New Delhi: The US-mediated peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan brings a measure of stability to one of Eurasia’s most volatile frontiers.

For New Delhi, the development comes at a delicate juncture: it has been a key arms supplier to Armenia, partly as a counterweight to the Azerbaijan–Pakistan–Turkey axis, yet it also sees in a post-conflict South Caucasus the potential for broader connectivity and energy cooperation.

The peace accord was finalised on Friday at a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who hailed the signing by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a “historic breakthrough”.

Addressing the gathering ahead of the ceremony, Trump declared that the US had “succeeded in bringing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict”. He credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and other senior officials for their role in brokering the deal.

Under the agreement, both nations pledged to permanently end hostilities, establish diplomatic ties, facilitate commerce and travel, and recognise each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Trump also announced the lifting of US restrictions on military cooperation with Azerbaijan, alongside plans for substantial American investments in both countries, particularly in the energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

According to the White House, Washington will conclude separate accords with Armenia and Azerbaijan covering border security, economic collaboration, technology partnerships, and trade. A central element of the deal grants the US exclusive development rights to a proposed strategic transit route across the South Caucasus, named the ‘Trump Peace and Prosperity Corridor’.

Armenia and Azerbaijan were locked in an ethnic and territorial dispute for more than three decades over Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict traces its roots to 1988, when the region’s ethnic Armenian majority sought to transfer the then Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast from Soviet Azerbaijan to Armenia.

The tensions escalated after the Soviet Union’s collapse, culminating in a full-scale war in 1991. That December, Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenians declared independence as the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, to reunify with newly independent Armenia – a move fiercely opposed by local Azerbaijanis and rejected by Baku.

The First Nagorno-Karabakh War ended in May 1994 with a ceasefire that left Armenian forces in control of nearly the entire former autonomous oblast and most of seven adjoining Azerbaijani districts. The self-declared Republic of Artsakh emerged as a de facto independent entity closely aligned with Armenia, though its territory remained internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Despite the truce, sporadic clashes persisted, and international mediation under the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group began in 1994 without producing a lasting settlement.

In September 2020, the conflict flared again, resulting in thousands of casualties. Azerbaijan regained significant territory, particularly in the south, before a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 10, 2020, ended the fighting. Under the deal, Armenia agreed to withdraw from the remaining occupied districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed.

The final turning point came on September 19, 2023, when Azerbaijan launched a rapid military offensive. Within a day, the Republic of Artsakh agreed to disarm, leading to a ceasefire. On September 28, Artsakh’s president, Samvel Shahramanyan, issued a decree dissolving all state institutions by January 1, 2024, formally ending the republic’s existence.

Friday’s agreement now dramatically shifts regional power away from a waning Russian influence toward stronger US involvement in the South Caucasus.

In the meantime, India had emerged as a leading defence supplier to Armenia, notably exporting systems like the Akash-1S air defence missiles, Pinaka MLRS, and other artillery. Defence contracts since 2020 are valued at over $2 billion. This partnership has allowed Armenia to diversify away from Russia and provides India with a strategic foothold near Eurasian markets.

Azerbaijan’s alignment with Pakistan and Turkey – especially on issues like Kashmir – poses a strategic challenge to Indian interests. India’s growing military ties with Armenia are viewed as a direct strategic response to this trilateral nexus.

The peace accord could gradually normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reducing the immediate military tension. This could lessen the perceived need for Armenia’s heavy dependence on Indian arms.

With Azerbaijan now accessible via a US-backed corridor and with the US developing stronger economic ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, India may find new diplomatic avenues opening up in Baku – especially on trade, energy, and technology.

According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director, and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank and who has a special interest in Armenia, the friendship treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a crucial development.

“It is a groundbreaking event in the trans-Caucasus region,” Pandya told ETV Bharat. “It has major policy implications for India also. Firstly, Armenia had emerged as a major buyer of India’s defence equipment. But now, since the peace treaty has taken place between Armenia and Azerbaijan, this is likely to affect Armenia’s imports of India’s defence equipment.”

He said that ties between India and Armenia were coming up as a strategic partnership, and Azerbaijan had a major problem with that, having raised its objections several times with Indian diplomats. But now, since Armenia has entered into a friendship treaty with Azerbaijan, it will have to sacrifice certain things as part of this treaty, like reducing the purchase of weapons from India

“We don’t know to what extent it will impact, but certainly there will be an effect on Armenia’s decision,” Pandya said. “Secondly, if the Armenia-Azerbaijan friendship really goes well, then Armenia may not need that kind of equipment that is required in an active conflict situation. Even the Americans, who have really bad relations with India right now, may pressure Armenia to bring down its ties with India. With this treaty, Armenia has completely tilted towards the West.”

Another reason why India has been backing Armenia is the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) in which India has a major stake. The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-modal network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. The route primarily involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road. Since the project has not been making much progress, Armenia was being seen as a country that can provide a viable alternative corridor instead of through Azerbaijan.

“As far as the deliverables are concerned, there is a lot of scepticism prevailing around the INSTC,” Pandya said. “Only recently, because of the Ukraine war, Moscow has got interested in that but Russia was sending goods through the Kyrgyzstan and Central Asian corridor. India was also sending goods through Azerbaijan.”

According to him, due to Azerbaijan’s close ties with Pakistan, there are overall concerns about security and the possibility of sabotage. But, at the same time, he said that India’s equation with Azerbaijan has so far been cordial.

“I think Azerbaijan understands the red lines when it comes to creating connectivity projects, and they would not like to go to that extent of sabotaging or offending India’s interests to placate Pakistan,” Pandya said. “But then again, as we know that Turkey and Azerbaijan have come up in support of Pakistan, and the Americans are also not nice with India these days, any kind of sabotage or anti-India activity cannot be ruled out.”

To sum up, India will now need to tread cautiously in the South Caucasus.