Ukraine: 'Heart-Wrenching To See Innocent Children Murdered...' Modi Tells Putin; Kremlin Responds

Moscow/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday brought up the Ukraine conflict, noting that peace dialogues do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets, as Russian President Vladimir Putin looked on. "No solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield," Modi said as the two leaders held talks under the spectre of the Ukraine conflict.

Putin, while responding to Modi, was appreciative about the attention that India was paying to "pressing issues." "I appreciate the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, including your efforts to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means," Putin was quoted as saying the sources from the Russian Embassy in Delhi.

In his televised opening remarks, Modi told Putin, assuring the world community that India is on the side of peace and that it is ready to contribute in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"For a bright future for the new generation, peace is most essential...Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets," he said. The PM also referred to his informal meeting with Putin on Monday and said listening to the Russian president lent "hope".

"Everyone believing in humanity is pained if there is loss of lives. In that too, if innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching and very painful," Modi said.

"At our meeting yesterday, we listened to each other's views on Ukraine and I also placed before you the Global South's expectation on peace and stability," Modi said. Modi also highlighted Russia's help to India in the energy sector.

When the world was facing shortage of food, fuel and fertilisers, we did not allow our farmers to face any problem and our friendship with Russia played a role in that, Modi said.

"We would want our cooperation with Russia to expand further to ensure the welfare of our farmers," he said. Modi said stronger ties between the two nations will greatly benefit the people. The prime minister also flagged concerns over challenges of terrorism.

"Held productive discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin today. Our talks covered ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. We attach great importance to boosting connectivity and people-to-people exchanges," Modi later wrote on his X handle.

"India has been facing the challenge of terrorism for around 40 years; I condemn all forms of terrorism," Modi said. He said the world has to face multiple challenges in the last five years -- first due to Covid-19 and then because of various conflicts.

Putin also praised the existing Russia-India bilateral relationship as “a special and privileged strategic partnership.” He noted that the trade between the Kremlin and Delhi grew by 66%. The trade volume in the first quarter grew by 20% in the first quarter of 2024.

“Russia and India cooperate closely in the international arena, including within international institutions, primarily the UN and organisations like the SCO and BRICS,” he said. (With PTI Inputs)