ETV Bharat / international

Paul Kapur Nominated By Prez Donald Trump As Key US Diplomat For South Asian Affairs

Indian-origin Paul Kapur will replace Donald Lu whose term concluded on January 17, 2025, as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs.

File- US President Donald Trump
File- US President Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Washington: Paul Kapur, an expert on South Asian security, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs. Kapur, if confirmed by the Senate, will replace Donald Lu.

In January, the US State Department confirmed the departure of Lu, Assis­tant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, as his term concluded on January 17, 2025.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs deals with US foreign policy and US relations with the countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Indian-origin Kapur is a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the United States Naval Postgraduate School. From 2020-2021, he has served on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, working on issues related to South and Central Asia, Indo-Pacific strategy, and US-India relations.

He is also the co-author of India, Pakistan and the Bomb: Debating Nuclear Stability in South Asia and co-editor of The Challenges of Nuclear Security: US and Indian Perspectives. Kapur did his PhD at the University of Chicago. According to his bio, Kapur also directs a United States-India Track 1.5 strategic dialogue, as well as other US-India engagements, for the Department of Defence.

Washington: Paul Kapur, an expert on South Asian security, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs. Kapur, if confirmed by the Senate, will replace Donald Lu.

In January, the US State Department confirmed the departure of Lu, Assis­tant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, as his term concluded on January 17, 2025.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs deals with US foreign policy and US relations with the countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Indian-origin Kapur is a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the United States Naval Postgraduate School. From 2020-2021, he has served on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, working on issues related to South and Central Asia, Indo-Pacific strategy, and US-India relations.

He is also the co-author of India, Pakistan and the Bomb: Debating Nuclear Stability in South Asia and co-editor of The Challenges of Nuclear Security: US and Indian Perspectives. Kapur did his PhD at the University of Chicago. According to his bio, Kapur also directs a United States-India Track 1.5 strategic dialogue, as well as other US-India engagements, for the Department of Defence.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PREZ DONALD TRUMPUS DIPLOMAT FOR SOUTH ASIAN AFFAIRSPAUL KAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.