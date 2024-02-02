Loading...

Partnership with India Is One of Most Consequential Relationships: US

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

The Biden administration said that the partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships. Biden and Miller have maintained close working relationships with the outgoing Indian ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, focusing on India's role in a connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific, and look forward to his replacement.

The Biden administration said that their partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships. Biden and Miller have maintained close working relationships with the outgoing Indian ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, focusing on India's role in a connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific, and look forward to his replacement.

Washington: America's partnership with India is among the most consequential ones, the Biden administration said Thursday hours after it notified the Congress of its decision to sell 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion. "I would say that our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We have had a close working relationship with the (outgoing Indian) ambassador (Taranjit Singh Sandhu), have been able to work with him on a number of those shared priorities, including the crucial role India plays in ensuring a free open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient," Miller said. "We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to welcoming his replacement," he said.

In response to a question, Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a close working relationship with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, where they are able to engage on some of the most urgent and important priorities. "Obviously, the secretary has travelled to India to meet with the foreign minister on a number of occasions. He's welcomed him here. He's met with him in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly," Miller said.

Read More

  1. US approves $4 billion drone sale to India for maritime security needs
  2. India, US deputy NSAs hold meet; undertake midterm review of India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies

TAGGED:

India US partnershipBiden administrationCongress

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.