ETV Bharat / international

Paris Olympics 2024: French Train Services Back To Normal After Sabotage

author img

By AFP

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Tens of thousands of rail passengers struggled for three days due to cancelled trains as investigators tracked saboteurs who paralysed the network just ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The coordinated acts of sabotage heavily disrupted travel before the ceremony, according to French authorities.

Tens of thousands of rail passengers struggled through a second day of cancelled trains on July 27, 2024 as investigators tracked saboteurs who paralysed the network just ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
SNCF employees work at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on July 27, 2024, as France's high-speed rail network was hit by malicious acts disrupting the transport system hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024. (AFP)

Paris, France: France's high-speed train network was back to normal on Monday, three days after coordinated acts of sabotage heavily disrupted travel before the Olympics opening ceremony, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said.

It remains unclear who carried out the three arson attacks on strategic points of the rail infrastructure early Friday, or if they were deliberately timed to disrupt the Games' opening spectacle later that day. The network gradually returned to normal over the weekend following repairs.

"This morning, all trains are running," Vergriete told RTL radio. The attacks affected 800,000 travellers, but "in the end 700,000 were able to make their trips" while 100,000 were hit by train cancellations, he said. Since the attacks, 50 drones, 250 rail security agents and 1,000 maintenance workers were deployed to tighten security along the 28,000-kilometre (17,400-mile) high-speed train network, the minister added.

The incident will likely cost millions of euros, Vergriete said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said authorities had "identified a certain number of profiles that could have committed" the acts of sabotage. Far-left French anarchists have a history of targeting the train network with arson attacks.

The attacks were "deliberate, very precise, extremely well-targeted," Darmanin told France 2 television. "This is the traditional type of action of the ultra left," he said. But asked whether the profiles that were identified were close to the far left, Darmanin said: "We must be cautious." He said "the question is to know whether they were manipulated" or acted "for their own benefit". "These are people who may be close to this movement," the interior minister added.

A statement signed by "an unexpected delegation" was sent to several news media outlets expressing support for the sabotage and criticising the Olympic Games as being a "celebration of nationalism" and the oppression of peoples by nation states. Darmanin said the statement was "something that resembles a claim", but "we must be careful because it could be an opportunistic claim".

Read More

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France Suffers Second Day Of Sabotage Train Delays; Rail Chief Says Sabotage To Be Repaired By Monday
  2. After Train Sabotage, Franco-Swiss Airport Briefly Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
  3. Saboteurs Paralyze French High-speed Rail Network Hours Before Start Of Olympics

Paris, France: France's high-speed train network was back to normal on Monday, three days after coordinated acts of sabotage heavily disrupted travel before the Olympics opening ceremony, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said.

It remains unclear who carried out the three arson attacks on strategic points of the rail infrastructure early Friday, or if they were deliberately timed to disrupt the Games' opening spectacle later that day. The network gradually returned to normal over the weekend following repairs.

"This morning, all trains are running," Vergriete told RTL radio. The attacks affected 800,000 travellers, but "in the end 700,000 were able to make their trips" while 100,000 were hit by train cancellations, he said. Since the attacks, 50 drones, 250 rail security agents and 1,000 maintenance workers were deployed to tighten security along the 28,000-kilometre (17,400-mile) high-speed train network, the minister added.

The incident will likely cost millions of euros, Vergriete said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said authorities had "identified a certain number of profiles that could have committed" the acts of sabotage. Far-left French anarchists have a history of targeting the train network with arson attacks.

The attacks were "deliberate, very precise, extremely well-targeted," Darmanin told France 2 television. "This is the traditional type of action of the ultra left," he said. But asked whether the profiles that were identified were close to the far left, Darmanin said: "We must be cautious." He said "the question is to know whether they were manipulated" or acted "for their own benefit". "These are people who may be close to this movement," the interior minister added.

A statement signed by "an unexpected delegation" was sent to several news media outlets expressing support for the sabotage and criticising the Olympic Games as being a "celebration of nationalism" and the oppression of peoples by nation states. Darmanin said the statement was "something that resembles a claim", but "we must be careful because it could be an opportunistic claim".

Read More

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France Suffers Second Day Of Sabotage Train Delays; Rail Chief Says Sabotage To Be Repaired By Monday
  2. After Train Sabotage, Franco-Swiss Airport Briefly Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
  3. Saboteurs Paralyze French High-speed Rail Network Hours Before Start Of Olympics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 TRAIN SERVCIEFRANCE HIGHSPEED TRAIN NETWORKTRANSPORT MIN PATRICE VERGRIETEARSON ATTACKS FRANCEFRENCH HIGH SPEED TRAIN NORMALCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.