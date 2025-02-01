Paramilitary Group Attacks An Open Market In Sudan, Killing 54 People And Wounding At Least 158

ETV Bharat / international

The health authorities of Sudan said a notorious paramilitary group fighting against the country's military has attacked an open market killing 54 people.

Cairo: Sudan's health authorities say a notorious paramilitary group fighting against the country's military has attacked an open market in the city of Omdurman, killing 54 people. Saturday's attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Sabrein Market also wounded at least 158 others, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF. Khalid al-Aleisir, minister of culture and government spokesperson, condemned the attack, saying that the casualties included many women and children. He also said the attack caused "widespread destruction to private and public properties."

"This criminal act adds to the bloody record of this militia," he said in a statement. "It constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

The conflict in Sudan started in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the sprawling northeastern African country.

The conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, has forced millions to flee their homes and has left some families eating grass in a desperate attempt to survive as famine sweeps parts of the country.

It has been marked by gross atrocities including ethnically motivated killing and rape, according the United Nations and rights groups. The International Criminal Court said it was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

