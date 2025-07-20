ETV Bharat / international

Officials Say 73 Palestinians Seeking Aid Are Killed In Gaza As Israel Widens Its Evacuation Orders

Palestinians carry sacks of humanitarian aid unloaded from trucks convoy that had been heading to Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip Sunday, July 20, 2025. ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: At least 73 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach aid at locations across Gaza on Sunday, the territory's Health Ministry said, in one of the deadliest days yet for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war.

There was new alarm as Israel's military issued evacuation orders for areas of central Gaza, one of the few areas where it has rarely operated with ground troops and where many international organizations attempting to distribute aid are located.

The largest toll was in northern Gaza, where at least 67 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach aid entering through the Zikim crossing with Israel, according to the Health Ministry and local hospitals. The U.N. World Food Program said 25 trucks with aid had entered for "starving communities" when it encountered massive crowds that came under gunfire. It called violence against aid-seekers "completely unacceptable."

Some witnesses said Israel's military shot at the crowd. "Suddenly, tanks surrounded us and trapped us as gunshots and strikes rained down. We were trapped for around two hours," said Ehab Al-Zei, who had been waiting for flour. "I will never go back again. Let us die of hunger, it's better."

Nafiz Al-Najjar, who was injured, said tanks and drones targeted people "randomly" and he saw his cousin and others shot dead. Israel's military said soldiers had shot at a gathering of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza who posed a threat, and it was aware of some casualties. But it said the numbers reported by officials in Gaza were far higher than its initial investigation found.

The military said it was attempting to facilitate the entry of aid, and accused Hamas militants of creating chaos and endangering civilians. More than 150 people were wounded overall, with some in critical condition, hospitals said. Separately, seven Palestinians were killed while sheltering in tents in Khan Younis in the south, including a 5-year-old boy, according to the Kuwait Specialized Field Hospital, which received the casualties.

The killings in northern Gaza didn't take place near aid distribution points associated with the recently created Gaza Humanitarian Fund, a U.S.- and Israel-backed group. Witnesses and health workers say hundreds of people have been killed by Israeli fire while trying to access the group's aid distribution sites.

Evacuation orders cut road across Gaza

The new evacuation orders cut access between the central city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the narrow territory. The military also reiterated evacuation orders for northern Gaza.

The United Nations has been in contact with Israeli authorities to clarify whether U.N. facilities in the southwestern part of Deir al-Balah are included in the evacuation order, according to a U.N. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media. The official said that in previous instances, U.N. facilities were spared from evacuation orders.

The latest order covers an area stretching from a previously evacuated area all the way to the Mediterranean coast and will severely hamper movement for aid groups and civilians in Gaza. Military spokesman Avichay Adraee called for people to head to the Muwasi area, a desolate tent camp on Gaza's southern coast that Israel's military has designated a humanitarian zone.