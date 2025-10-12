ETV Bharat / international

Palestinians Return To Ruins And US Expects Hostages Freed On Monday As Gaza Ceasefire Holds

Holding up signs with images depicting the U.S. President Donald Trump people take part in a rally in support of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, at a plaza known as hostages square, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. ( AP )

Gaza City: The Gaza ceasefire held in its second day as tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to their neighborhoods Saturday and Israelis cheered Monday's expected release of remaining hostages.

“Gaza is completely destroyed. I have no idea where we should live or where to go,” said Mahmoud al-Shandoghli in Gaza City as bulldozers clawed through the wreckage of two years of war. A boy climbed debris to raise the Palestinian flag.

Israelis applauded U.S. President Donald Trump, and some booed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner addressed a weekly rally in Tel Aviv that many hoped would be the last.

“To the hostages themselves, our brothers and sisters, you are coming home," Witkoff told the crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands. Kushner said they would celebrate on Monday, when Israel’s military has said the 48 hostages still in Gaza would be freed. The government believes around 20 remain alive. Kushner also noted the “suffering” in Gaza.

Israelis hugged and took selfies. Many waved U.S. flags. “It’s a really happy time, but we know that there are going to be some incredibly difficult moments coming,” said one person in the crowd, Yaniv Peretz.

About 200 U.S. troops arrived in Israel to monitor the ceasefire with Hamas. They will set up a center to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance.

“This great effort will be achieved with no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. military’s Central Command. Witkoff, Kushner and Cooper met with senior U.S. and Israeli military officials in Gaza.

The Egyptian presidency in a statement late Saturday said Trump will co-chair a “peace summit” there on Monday on Gaza and the wider Middle East. Earlier, France confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron would visit Egypt on Monday.

New details from copy of signed deal

A copy of the signed ceasefire says Hamas must share all information related to any bodies of hostages that are not released within the first 72 hours, and that Israel will provide information about the remains of deceased Palestinians from Gaza held in Israel.

The photo of the document was obtained by The Associated Press and its veracity was confirmed by two officials, including one whose country was a signatory. Both requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks. The U.S. did not confirm whether it was authentic.

Hamas and Israel will share the information through a mechanism supported by mediators and the International Committee of the Red Cross. It will also ensure all hostages are exhumed and released. The agreement says mediators and the ICRC will facilitate the exchange of the hostages and prisoners without public ceremonies or media coverage.

Israel is to free some 250 Palestinians serving prison sentences, as well as around 1,700 people seized from Gaza the past two years and held without charge. The Israel Prison Service said prisoners have been transferred to deportation facilities at Ofer and Ktzi’ot prisons, “awaiting instructions from the political echelon.”