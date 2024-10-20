ETV Bharat / international

Palestinians Enduring 'Unspeakable Horrors' In North Gaza: UN

Palestinians line up for a meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip on Wednesday ( AP )

Geneva: Palestinians are living through "unspeakable horrors" in the north of the Gaza Strip, the United Nations' top aid official said on Saturday, as she insisted that "these atrocities must stop".

Israel, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in northern Gaza, launched a major air and ground assault on October 6, tightening its siege on the war-battered area and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing.

"Appalling news from northern Gaza where Palestinians continue to endure unspeakable horrors under siege by Israeli forces," the UN's acting humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya said on X.

"In Jabaliya, people are trapped under the rubble and first responders are blocked from reaching them," she added.

"Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being forcibly displaced. Essential supplies are running out. Hospitals, overwhelmed with patients, have been hit.

"These atrocities must stop."

Gaza's civil defence agency on Saturday said a sweeping Israeli military operation had killed more than 400 people in two weeks in the north.

Gaza's health ministry said two patients at the north's Indonesian Hospital died during a siege by Israeli forces on Saturday, while Israel's military reported its troops were operating in the area.

Since dawn, Israeli forces had surrounded and shelled the facility, Gaza health officials said.

Nowhere to go

The head of the World Health Organization said the Indonesian Hospital's generator was hit, leaving it without electricity, "resulting in the death of two critical patients".

"Hostilities in the vicinity of hospitals can quickly make them non-functional by compromising access. We cannot request any more loudly: health care must be protected," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.