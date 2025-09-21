ETV Bharat / international

Palestine Welcomes Recognition Of Its Statehood By Canada, Australia And The UK

In a statement on X, Palestine's Mission to the United Nations stated, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes and expresses gratitude to the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and considers these courageous decisions to be in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions."

New York: Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday welcomed Canada, Australia, and the UK's recognition of the State of Palestine and said the decision is in line with international law and legitimacy resolutions.

The statement came after Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Sunday recognised Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

In a joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said, "Effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own. Australia's recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023."

Albanese and Wong stated that today's act of recognition showcases Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine.

In the statement, they said, "The international community has set out clear requirements for the Palestinian Authority. The President of the Palestinian Authority has restated its recognition of Israel's right to exist, and given direct undertakings to Australia, including commitments to hold democratic elections and enact significant reform to finance, governance and education. The terrorist organisation Hamas must have no role in Palestine."