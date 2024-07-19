ETV Bharat / international

Palestine Demands Listing Of Site On 'World Heritage In Danger' At UNESCO Session In India

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, a high-level Palestinian delegation will participate at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, (UNESCO) in New Delhi and demand inclusion of Tell Umm Amer site, the monastery of St Hilarwin in the Gaza Strip on the list of 'World Heritage in Danger', the Embassy of Palestine in New Delhi said here on Friday

The 46th Intergovernmental Committee for the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage under UNESCO will be held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Center (IECC) on July 31.

The media advisor of the Palestine embassy, Dr. Abu Jazer said in a statement that the Palestinian delegation will include the Ambassador of Palestine to UNESCO Monir Anastas, Ambassador of Palestine to India Adnan Abu Al-hayjaa, Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, political and media counsellor, Ahmed Rajoub, Director General of heritage at the Palestinian Ministry of tourism and Hanan Najjajrah from Ministry of tourism in Ramallah.

On the Palestinian request, Dr. Abu said that Palestine will work and request with 21 member states of the World Heritage Committee, UNESCO to support the inclusion of Tell Umm Amer site on the list of World Heritage in Danger.

He further confirmed that Palestine asked India, a member of the World Heritage Committee and the host country of the 46th session, to support the Palestinian request, stressing that India promised to provide support to the Palestinian step.

According to UNESCO, the first settlement in the site Tell Umm Amer was established during the Roman era on Wadi Gaza close to the seashore. It appears on the Maraca map with the name of Tabatha, dated from the Byzantine to the early Islamic period (400-670AD).

The site contains the ruins of the monastery of Saint Hilarion (born in 291 AD), consisting two churches, a burial site, a baptism hall, a public cemetery, an audience hall, and dining rooms.

The monastery was provided with good infrastructure facilities, including water cisterns, clay-ovens and drainage channels. Its floors were partially paved with limestone, marble tiles and colored mosaics, decorated with plants and animal's scenes. A great fifth century mosaic was probably laid on the floor of a chapel. The floors include a Greek inscription decorated with circular motifs. In addition, the monastery was equipped with baths, consisting of Frigedarium, Tepidarium and Caldarium halls.