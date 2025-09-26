ETV Bharat / international

Palestine Applies For BRICS Membership: Envoy

Beijing: Palestine has applied for membership of the BRICS as more countries recognised it as a state in recent weeks, a Palestinian diplomat said on Friday. However, it is yet to receive a response, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Russian media outlets.

"We have submitted an application, but, as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe Palestine will participate in the association as a guest until the conditions allow it to become a full member. We haven't received a response yet," Nofal said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Commenting on the Palestinian envoy's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China welcomes more "like-minded partners" to join BRICS cooperation.