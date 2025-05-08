ETV Bharat / international

Pak's Top Security Body Authorises Army To Revenge Indian Strikes 'At A Time, Place, And Manner Of Its Choosing'

Islamabad: Pakistan's top security body on Wednesday said the armed forces have been duly authorised to undertake retaliation "at a time, place, and manner of its choosing" to avenge the loss of lives in the Indian military strikes.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the missile strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and firing on the Line of Control.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar's 10 family members and four close aides were killed in the attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

A hurriedly called National Security Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers, described the strikes as "unprovoked” and an “unlawful act of war".

An NSC statement warned that in consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives in the Indian strikes.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard,” the statement said.

Addressing a session of the Parliament later, Prime Minister Shehbaz claimed that the Pakistan armed forces destroyed five Indian jets. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

He lauded the Pakistan Air Force and its chief "for the swift response", saying that the armed forces had prior intelligence about India's plans.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday night, Shehbaz claimed that India "paid a heavy price" for attacking Pakistan despite its numerical superiority and strength.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in PoK and Punjab in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. Citing “cross-border linkages” to the horrific attack, India had promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif earlier said Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India if New Delhi de-escalates the situation.

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we’ll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg Television.

Asif told CNN's Becky Anderson on Connect the World that Pakistan is "trying to avoid" a full-fledged war. The Pakistan Army spokesman said six locations were attacked by India.

He said that 13 people were killed and 37 others injured in Bahwalpur’s Ahmedpur East, where the Subhan Allah mosque was attacked. In Muridke, three men were killed and one was injured.

In Muzaffarabad, three persons were killed and two injured in the attack on the Bilal mosque. In the strike at Kotli, two youths were killed, while two persons were injured.