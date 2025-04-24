ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Top Civil, Military Leadership To Decide Response To India's Move Post-Pahalgam Attack

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday is holding a high-powered security huddle to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Security Committee meeting to discuss in detail India's “irresponsible actions” after what Pakistan called a Pahalgam false flag operation.

Three service chiefs and important key ministers will attend the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan.

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attachés, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

The National Security Committee will deliberate upon internal and external situations and “will review response to India's hastily taken, impulsive and impractical water measures,” Radio Pakistan added.

Dawn reported that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while speaking to a private television channel late on Wednesday, lashed out at India’s approach, calling it “immature” and “hasty”.