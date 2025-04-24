ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Security Huddle To Decide Response To India's Move Post-Pahalgam Attack Underway

Islamabad: Pakistan's crucial meeting to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack is underway in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding over the meeting that is being attended by three services chiefs, important key ministers and top civil and military leadership to deliberate upon internal and external situations.

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

Earlier, Dawn reported that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while speaking to a private television channel late on Wednesday, lashed out at India’s approach, calling it “immature” and “hasty”.

“India has not given any evidence. They have not shown any maturity in their response,” Dar said. “This is a non-serious approach. They started creating hype immediately after the incident.” Pakistan’s Foreign Office, in a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, expressed regret over the loss of life.