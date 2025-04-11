ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Prominent Cleric Calls For Israel's Boycott After American Food Outlets Attacked

Lahore: Continued attacks on outlet of American fast food restaurant chains by anti-Israel protesters across Pakistan on Thursday prompted a prominent Islamic scholar to call on the Muslim world to impose a complete boycott of Israel.

An outlet of an American fast food restaurant chain came under attack in Lahore by anti-Israel protesters on Wednesday, police said Thursday. The KFC restaurant in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) comes days after similar attacks on American food outlets in Karachi earlier in the week.

Lahore's KFC outlet was surrounded by a large number of protesters, mostly religious extremists, who pelted it with stones, shattering windowpanes and damaging some of its portions on Wednesday.

Video clips on social media showed a group of people attacking the KFC restaurant in the DHA’s Phase IV but there were no police to stop them. According to some eyewitnesses, when most of the attackers carrying clubs entered the KFC, shattered the glass doors and windowpanes, the staff and customers ran to save their lives.

The protesters were raising pro-Palestine and anti-Israel and anti-US slogans. A Lahore police spokesperson said that upon receiving information of the attack on KFC, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

“The attackers managed to escape when police arrived. However, no visitor or staff of the franchise got injured in the attack,” he said and added that police beefed up the security in and around the international food chain outlets in Lahore. He said through Safe City cameras, police are hunting down those involved in the attack.