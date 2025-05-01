ETV Bharat / international

Pak's ISI Chief Muhammad Asim Malik Appointed As National Security Adviser

Published : May 1, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST

Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed spy chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with India. Malik was appointed as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2024.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, General Malik was formally given the task of the NSA.

“Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect,” the notification stated.