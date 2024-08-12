ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Taken Into Military Custody: Army

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed was arrested ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal.

Pakistan's Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Taken Into Military Custody: Army
Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed (X@RtGenfaizhameed)

Islamabad: Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday. "Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added. The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

Islamabad: Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday. "Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added. The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANFORMER ISI CHIEF ARRESTEDFORMER ISI CHIEF FAIZ HAMEEDFAIZ HAMEED ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.