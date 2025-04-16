ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Arrives In Bangladesh To Hold Foreign Office Consultation After 15 Years

Dhaka: Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to hold the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) on Thursday after a gap of 15 years. A Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesman said that the Director General of the South Asia Wing, Ishrat Jahan, welcomed Baloch upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here.

Baloch will hold talks with her Bangladesh counterpart M Jashim Uddin at the state guest house 'Padma' on Thursday. Officials familiar with the matter said no specific agenda was fixed for the talks as all areas of mutual interest were likely to be covered during the discussion.

“After such a long hiatus, it is difficult to prioritise topics in advance, but the talks will be comprehensive,” a foreign office spokesman said on Tuesday. The last FOC between Bangladesh and Pakistan was held in 2010.

Baloch will also pay courtesy calls on the interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain following the FOC.