Pakistani Youtube Star Charged With Blasphemy Over Perfume

Lahore: A Pakistani YouTube star has been charged with blasphemy after launching a perfume named after the very law he has fallen foul of, police said Tuesday.

Rajab Butt has one of the largest online followings in the Muslim-majority country and has been embroiled in controversy for years, including over his brief custody of a lion cub.

In a recent video, since deleted from his social media accounts, Butt launched his "295" perfume which refers to blasphemy legislation in the penal code.

He said it followed a case filed against him last year, over an earlier video deemed blasphemous by Islamists.

His perfume publicity sparked further ire, prompting the leader of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to file a complaint late Monday.

"Our religious sentiments have been hurt", said TLP leader Haider Ali Shah Gillani, whose party puts blasphemy as its central concern.