Pakistani nurse faces acid attack in Punjab province

Lahore: A 21-year-old nurse in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday suffered an acid attack, sustaining critical burn injuries on her face, neck, and chest, police said. The incident took place at Chakwal district, some 280 km from Lahore. According to Punjab police, Sana Sajjad, a nurse at a private hospital, was going to her workplace in Shaheenabad where two motorcyclists intercepted her and threw acid on her and fled from the scene.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is stated to be critical. Police said they have "obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and tasked a team to arrest the culprits". Earlier this month, a 20-year-old girl in Lahore suffered severe face and neck burns after her estranged lover threw acid on her after she refused to marry him. The number of reported incidents of acid attack has gone up in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab province.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF), women aged between 17 and 30 years are most at risk of such attacks. The acid violence is a gender-based violence with a majority of victims and survivors being women and girls, it says.