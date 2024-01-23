Loading...

Pakistani nurse faces acid attack in Punjab province

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

A 21-year-old nurse in Punjab province in Pakistan, suffered critical burn injuries in an acid attack. The incident occurred in Chakwal district, where two motorcyclists intercepted and threw acid on her, causing her to flee. Police have obtained CCTV footage and are pursuing the culprits.

A 21-year-old nurse in Punjab province in Pakistan, suffered critical burn injuries in an acid attack. The incident occurred in Chakwal district, where two motorcyclists intercepted and threw acid on her, and fled from the spot. Police have obtained CCTV footage and are pursuing the culprits.

Lahore: A 21-year-old nurse in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday suffered an acid attack, sustaining critical burn injuries on her face, neck, and chest, police said. The incident took place at Chakwal district, some 280 km from Lahore. According to Punjab police, Sana Sajjad, a nurse at a private hospital, was going to her workplace in Shaheenabad where two motorcyclists intercepted her and threw acid on her and fled from the scene.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is stated to be critical. Police said they have "obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and tasked a team to arrest the culprits". Earlier this month, a 20-year-old girl in Lahore suffered severe face and neck burns after her estranged lover threw acid on her after she refused to marry him. The number of reported incidents of acid attack has gone up in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab province.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF), women aged between 17 and 30 years are most at risk of such attacks. The acid violence is a gender-based violence with a majority of victims and survivors being women and girls, it says.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women, followed by Delhi, Ahmedabad in 2022: NCRB data
  2. Delhi: Rape case accused out on bail throws acid on victim's 17-year-old daughter, dies by suicide
Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

TAGGED:

LahoreAcid attackNursePunjab provinceSana Sajjad

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.