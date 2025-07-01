ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Urges India To Resume Normal Functioning Of Indus Waters Treaty

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday urged India to resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, which New Delhi has held in abeyance since May, saying the recent decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague showed that the agreement was still "valid and operational".

India has never recognised the proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration after Pakistan raised objections to certain design elements of the two projects under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. India on Friday strongly rejected the ruling, saying it has never recognised the so-called framework for dispute resolution with Pakistan.

India rejects this so-called "supplemental award", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, referring to the ruling in the case related to Pakistan's objections to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects. A day after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday said the supplemental award announced by the Court of Arbitration on June 27 "vindicates Pakistan's position that the Indus Waters Treaty remains valid and operational, and that India has no right to take a unilateral action about it.”