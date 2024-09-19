ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Urges India To Honour Provisions Of Indus Water Treaty

Islamabad: Responding to India's formal notice seeking a review of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan on Thursday said it considers the agreement important and hoped that New Delhi will also comply with the provisions of the bilateral pact signed exactly 64 years ago.

India on August 30 served a formal notice to Pakistan seeking a review of the agreement citing fundamental and unforeseen changes in the circumstances and impact of the persistent cross-border terrorism, government sources in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) was signed by India and Pakistan on September 19, 1960, after nine years of negotiations with the sole aim of managing six transboundary rivers in the basin.

One of the major agreements between India and Pakistan, the IWT has stood the test of time and has been adhered to despite wars and tensions between the two neighbours.

Responding to a question on India's notice, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters here, that Pakistan considers the Indus Water Treaty as an important one and hopes that India will also comply with its provisions.

Baloch pointed out that the two countries have a mechanism of Indus Commissioners and all issues about the treaty can be discussed in it. She also said that any measures to address concerns about the treaty must be taken within the agreement's provisions.

Pakistan receives the entire flow from the three western rivers, Chenab, Jhelum and Indus, while India has complete rights over the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers.