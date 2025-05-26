ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Turkiye Reaffirm Resolve To Elevate Strategic Partnership As Sharif Meets Erdogan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership, according to media reports on Monday. Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Sunday on a two-day visit as part of his four-nation tour to friendly countries, which also include Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, Sharif and Erdogan held a delegation-level meeting on Sunday.

In his meeting with President Erdogan, the PM advocated joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment, highlighting key sectors, including renewable energy, information technology, defence production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders also carried out a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership. Both sides agreed to take steps to achieve the USD 5 billion annual bilateral trade target agreed earlier by the two leaders.

“We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements, particularly in trade and investment, and reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation,” Sharif wrote on X.