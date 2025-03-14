ETV Bharat / international

Driver Of Jaffar Express Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Ordeal After Insurgents Attack Train In Pakistan

A paramilitary soldier takes position at a railway station near the attack site of a passenger train by insurgents, in Mushkaf in Bolan district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. ( AP )

Karachi: The driver of Jaffar Express, which was hijacked by Balochistan Liberation Army militants, has described the terrifying moment when the insurgents attacked the train as survivors praised the military for their rescue.

On Tuesday, Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers was hijacked in which 21 civilians and four soldiers were killed. Speaking after the attack, Amjad described how the militants first detonated an explosive under the train’s engine, causing the bogies to derail, the Express Train reported.

“As soon as the train stopped, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists launched an attack,” he said. Meanwhile, one of the freed passengers recalled how the attackers took them hostage after the blast. “They held us at gunpoint, but the commandos risked their own lives to rescue us,” he said, adding that the military’s courage gave them strength during the ordeal.

The ordeal began on Tuesday when separatist militants ambushed the Jaffar Express, blowing up the railway track and attacking the train with rockets. Security forces stormed the hijacked Jaffar Express on Wednesday, bringing a dramatic end to a 30-hour siege in the rugged Bolan area of Balochistan, killing all 33 terrorists, while successfully rescuing more than 300 passengers.