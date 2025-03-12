ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Train Attack: China Says Ready To Strengthen Security Cooperation With Pakistan

A paramilitary soldier takes position at a railway station near the attack site of a passenger train by insurgents, in Mushkaf in Bolan district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: A concerned China on Wednesday condemned the hijacking of a passenger train by militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan province and expressed readiness to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Islamabad. “We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here while replying to a question on the train hijacking by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Mao said China firmly opposes terrorism in any form. The Jaffar Express, carrying some 400 passengers in nine coaches, was going from Quetta to Peshawar when militants derailed it using explosives and hijacked it. Security forces rescued 190 passengers, killing 30 militants as they continued to battle insurgents for a second day Wednesday.

“We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of the people," Mao said. “China stands ready to strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable,” she said.

The hijacking of the train, the biggest attack carried out by Baloch militants, is viewed with serious concern here as Beijing has been highlighting its apprehensions to Pakistan over the safety of hundreds of Chinese personnel working on the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).