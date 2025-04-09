ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan To Send High-Level Delegation To US To Hold Talks On New Tariffs

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday decided to send a high-level delegation to the United States to hold talks on trade promotion and new tariffs, the prime minister's office said.

Chairing a review meeting on increasing the country's exports and the tariffs imposed by the US on imports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that prominent business personalities and exporters be included in the delegation, state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing a statement issued by his office.

The delegation was tasked by the Prime Minister to determine a mutually beneficial course of action for the future following negotiations on new tariffs imposed by the United States on imports. Shehbaz said that Pakistan's trade relations with the United States span decades and the government is keen to strengthen this trade partnership.

The decision comes after last week's announcement by the US to impose a 29 per cent duty on goods from Pakistan in response to a 58 per cent tariff on US products charged by Pakistan. Shehbaz had constituted two separate committees to tackle the fallout of the tariffs.

Officials said that the premier was briefed on the findings of the 12-member steering committee and various options were discussed to address the situation. The meeting was also informed that Pakistan's embassy in Washington was in touch with the US administration.