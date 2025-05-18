ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan To Send Diplomatic Delegation Abroad To Counter India's Global Outreach

Islamabad: Hours after India decided to send its delegations to key partner countries to put across its resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he will send a diplomatic team to important world capitals to present the country's stance.

The decision was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz on Saturday after a telephone conversation with former foreign minister and chief of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Pakistan's decision to send its delegation came hours after India announced that it would send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz “decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported. He has entrusted the leadership of the delegation to Bilawal.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Bilawal wrote on X on Saturday.