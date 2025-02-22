ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan To Repatriate 22 Indian Fishermen As They Complete Their Sentences

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have released 22 Indian fishermen from Karachi's Malir Jail and are likely to hand them over to India on Saturday, according to a media report. The fishermen were freed from the jail on Friday after the completion of their sentences, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted Malir Jail superintendent Arshad Shah as saying.

Faisal Edhi, chairman of the Edhi Foundation, arranged transportation for the fishermen to Lahore, from where they will continue their journey back to India. The Edhi Foundation covered their travel expenses and provided them with gifts and cash.

Edhi also urged both governments to adopt a more compassionate approach toward fishermen who unintentionally cross maritime boundaries. He highlighted the suffering of their families during their prolonged incarcerations and called for their immediate release and swift repatriation once their sentences were completed.