Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Test-Fires Abdali Missile A Day After Indian Air Force Tests Ganga Expressway Airstrip

New Delhi: Pakistan on Saturday announced that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km, amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The trial comes a day after the Indian Air Force(IAF) carried out its "land and go" and "night landing" drills on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features,” the army said in a statement, PTI reported

The army said the missile launch was part of “Exercise INDUS” without giving details about the exercise. The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and services chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.