Pakistan's Tax Shortfall Widens To Rs 606 Billion This Fiscal Year: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan's tax shortfall widened to Rs 606 billion in the first eight months of this fiscal year, piling up pressure on authorities for violating commitments made with the International Monetary Fund, a media report said. The fund provided a USD 7 billion loan but imposed strict conditions, including on tax collection.

The Express Tribune reported that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sustained a colossal shortfall of Rs 606 billion against the July-February target of Rs 7.95 trillion because it provisionally pooled Rs 7.342 trillion during this fiscal year's July-February period.

The report said it showed impressive growth of around 28 percent, but it was not enough to hit the IMF-dictated target of Rs 7.95 trillion. This resulted in a shortfall of Rs 606 billion against the target, putting the authorities under pressure.

The government again missed the monthly target of Rs 983 billion in February by a margin of Rs 138 billion, collecting only Rs 845 billion in the month. This is the seventh consecutive month of missed targets.

The FBR collected Rs 1.65 trillion more than last year, a significant achievement in an economy growing at less than 1 per cent in the first quarter. However, the government's taxation measures and assumptions in setting the annual target of nearly Rs 13 trillion have put authorities under pressure.

The IMF compelled the country to impose new taxes, primarily burdening the salaried class and levying taxes on nearly all consumable goods, including medical tests, stationery, vegetables, and children's milk. For the July-February period, the FBR missed its targets for sales tax, federal excise duty, and customs duty but exceeded the income tax target, according to the report.

Separately, The Express Tribune reported the World Bank announced on Friday that economic stabilisation is “taking hold” in Pakistan, marking an opportune moment to sign an agreement for a ten-year development plan.

The plan will focus on USD 20 billion in development lending to the cash-strapped country under the new Country Partnership Framework announced last month. The funding will be directed towards areas such as clean energy and climate resilience from 2026 onwards.