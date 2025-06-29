ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Tasting Its Own Medicine: Timeline Of Major Suicide Bombings In Recent Years

Hyderabad: At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in the northwestern part of the country that was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The attack, particularly targeting security forces, is being described as Pakistan "tasting its own medicine", implying that the terror groups and the terror eco system it raised or funded for strategic reasons have come back to haunt it in a big way.

The monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks in May 2025 as compared to 81 in April, 2025 resulting in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants and four peace committee members.

According to the Pakistan Security Report 2024, a significant 70% increase in terror attacks were recorded in 2024 compared to 2023. Pakistan experienced a total of 521 terrorist attacks in 2024. This intensified wave of terrorism claimed 852 lives, reflecting a 23% rise compared to the terrorism-related fatalities recorded in 2023.

Timeline Of Recent Suicide Bombings In Pakistan

At least three children were among five people killed when a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. March 4, 2025: Suicide bombers drove two vehicles packed with explosives into a military base in the town of Bannu in the northwest, killing 18 people, including six children.

Nearly 100 people lost their life when a suicide bomb ripped through a mosque in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan. December 16, 2014: Taliban insurgents storm an army-run school in Peshawar, killing more than 150 people, most of them children.

Pakistan's Long History of Suicide Bombings

Pakistan has witnessed multiple suicide attacks since the mid-1990s but most bombings were organised by international militant organisations and sectarian outfits.

In November 1995, terrorists targeted the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad, killing 17 people. The bombings were linked to Ayman al-Zawahiri and his then-Egyptian Islamic Jihad militant outfit.

In May 2002, a suicide bombing on a bus in Karachi resulted in the deaths of 14 people, including 11 French engineers. The US consulate in Karachi was also attacked by suicide bombers in June 2002 and March 2006, leading to the death of a US diplomat and many others.