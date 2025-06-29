Pakistan Tasting Its Own Medicine: Timeline Of Major Suicide Bombings In Recent Years

Hyderabad: At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in the northwestern part of the country that was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
The attack, particularly targeting security forces, is being described as Pakistan "tasting its own medicine", implying that the terror groups and the terror eco system it raised or funded for strategic reasons have come back to haunt it in a big way.
The monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks in May 2025 as compared to 81 in April, 2025 resulting in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants and four peace committee members.
According to the Pakistan Security Report 2024, a significant 70% increase in terror attacks were recorded in 2024 compared to 2023. Pakistan experienced a total of 521 terrorist attacks in 2024. This intensified wave of terrorism claimed 852 lives, reflecting a 23% rise compared to the terrorism-related fatalities recorded in 2023.
Timeline Of Recent Suicide Bombings In Pakistan
- May 21, 2025: At least three children were among five people killed when a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan.
- March 4, 2025: Suicide bombers drove two vehicles packed with explosives into a military base in the town of Bannu in the northwest, killing 18 people, including six children.
- November 9, 2024: A suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 24 people, including soldiers and railways staff, and wounding about 50 others, some critically, officials said.
- December 12, 2023: At least 23 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a Pakistan army base, an official said, in an attack claimed by militants affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban.
- December 12, 2023: At least 57 people, including seven children, died as suicide bombings ripped through two mosques in Mastung amid celebrations of Prophet Mohammed's birthday.
- July 31, 2023: A suicide bombing targeting a hard line religious group's political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Bajaur region killed 56 people. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, in northwestern Pakistan.
- January 30, 2023: Nearly 100 people lost their life when a suicide bomb ripped through a mosque in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan.
- December 16, 2014: Taliban insurgents storm an army-run school in Peshawar, killing more than 150 people, most of them children.
Pakistan's Long History of Suicide Bombings
Pakistan has witnessed multiple suicide attacks since the mid-1990s but most bombings were organised by international militant organisations and sectarian outfits.
In November 1995, terrorists targeted the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad, killing 17 people. The bombings were linked to Ayman al-Zawahiri and his then-Egyptian Islamic Jihad militant outfit.
In May 2002, a suicide bombing on a bus in Karachi resulted in the deaths of 14 people, including 11 French engineers. The US consulate in Karachi was also attacked by suicide bombers in June 2002 and March 2006, leading to the death of a US diplomat and many others.
Even Pakistan’s top officials faced the threat of suicide blasts, including ex-President General Pervez Musharraf and ex-Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Both were unharmed in the attacks.
In 2005, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a Pakistani sectarian terror outfit, carried out suicide attacks at the shrines of Pir Rakheel Shah in the Jhal Magsi district of the Balochistan province, and of Bari Imam in Islamabad.
TTP Rises after Red Mosque Clampdown
According to Abdul Basit, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and an expert on jihadi networks, the TTP terror group has been associated with suicide terrorism in Pakistan since it was established in December 2007.
Organised suicide terrorism in Pakistan took root after a military operation against militants sheltered in Islamabad’s radical Red Mosque in June 2007. The siege culminated in a deadly battle, with more than 100 militants and at least 11 law enforcement members losing their lives. Several months later, the TTP appeared on the scene as
a formidable militant outfit.
This marked a significant turning point in Pakistan’s history, as the TTP began a series of suicide attacks that terrorised the nation for years,”
The suicide bombings targeted military, government installations, public places and civilian gatherings, instilling fear and chaos in society.” Attacks quickly grew more frequent, with former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto dying in a suicide attack on December 2007. The background of her assassination was never fully made clear.
In 2008, Pakistani officials noted 59 suicide attacks in the country, with more total casualties from such attacks than Afghanistan and Iraq had that same year.
According to the UN Security Report on July 25 , 2023 “Since the reunification with several splinter groups, TTP has aspired to re-establish control of territory in Pakistan after being emboldened by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan,” “The group is focused on high-value targets in border areas and soft targets in urban areas. TTP capability is assessed as not matching its ambition, given that it does not control territory and lacks popular appeal in the tribal areas,”