Pakistan Senate Passes Resolution Over India Linking Pahalgam Terror Attack With Islamabad

Islamabad: Amid Indo-Pakistan tensions, Pakistan’s Senate on Friday passed a resolution rejecting India’s "frivolous and baseless attempts" to link the country with the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar moved the resolution, which got across-the-board support from parties in the upper house of parliament.

"Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation," the resolution said.

The resolution, rejecting all "frivolous and baseless attempts" to link Pakistan with the attack, said killing innocent civilians was against the values upheld by Pakistan.

It condemned “the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.”