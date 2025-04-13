ETV Bharat / international

Pak Seeks To Strengthen Ties With US As Congressional Delegation Visits Country

Islamabad: Pakistan sought to deepen ties with the United States by proposing to enhance collaboration and cooperation in several key areas as an American Congressional delegation visited the country amidst the row over new tariffs.

US Congressional Delegation, led by Representative Jack Bergman and including Representatives Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jonathan L Jackson, along with other senior US officials met Minister for Planning, Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in the realm of development cooperation and future collaboration across various sectors, a statement said.

The minister said on the occasion that in the realities of new geopolitics, there is a need to establish a new equilibrium in Pak-US relations based on the ground realities, mutual trust and development-focused partnership.

A strong partnership between both countries contributes significantly to regional stability and global peace, especially in a volatile global environment, he noted. Iqbal highlighted the need to have an understanding of Pakistan's socioeconomic challenges in the aftermath of the two US-led wars in the region.

In the agricultural sector, the minister noted the success of the Green Revolution in the 1960s, made possible through US support, which helped Pakistan achieve food security by introducing high-yield wheat varieties. He called for a "Green Revolution 2.0" in the face of climate change, advocating for smart and climate-resilient agriculture through technology transfer and joint ventures.