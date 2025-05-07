ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan’s Security Huddle Discusses Situation After Indian Attack, PM Sharif To Address Parliament

Pakistan PM Sharif has summoned a cabinet meeting at 3:30 pm to further discuss developments in the strike launched by India on Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure.

File photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
File photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 7, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan’s high-level security huddle on Wednesday discussed the situation arising out of the Indian missile attack. Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers. The NSC meeting lasted for more than two hours and discussed the security situation at length.

However, no decisions were announced as Sharif has summoned a cabinet meeting at 3:30 pm to further discuss the developments. “Later, he would share the decisions regarding the ongoing tension with the nation through his address in the parliament,” officials said.

Earlier, the Pakistan army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry claimed “no time Indian aircraft was allowed to enter Pakistan and no Pakistani aircraft entered India. All Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assets are safe.” Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Read More

  1. Operation Sindoor: JeM Headquarters Inside Pakistan Turns Into Ashes; Several Members Of Azhar's Family Killed
  2. Operation Sindoor: Government Convenes All-Party Meet On Thursday

Islamabad: Pakistan’s high-level security huddle on Wednesday discussed the situation arising out of the Indian missile attack. Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers. The NSC meeting lasted for more than two hours and discussed the security situation at length.

However, no decisions were announced as Sharif has summoned a cabinet meeting at 3:30 pm to further discuss the developments. “Later, he would share the decisions regarding the ongoing tension with the nation through his address in the parliament,” officials said.

Earlier, the Pakistan army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry claimed “no time Indian aircraft was allowed to enter Pakistan and no Pakistani aircraft entered India. All Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assets are safe.” Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Read More

  1. Operation Sindoor: JeM Headquarters Inside Pakistan Turns Into Ashes; Several Members Of Azhar's Family Killed
  2. Operation Sindoor: Government Convenes All-Party Meet On Thursday

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN PM SHARIFINDIA ATTACK PAKISTANINDIA STRIKES PAKISTANOPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.