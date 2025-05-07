ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan’s Security Huddle Discusses Situation After Indian Attack, PM Sharif To Address Parliament

Islamabad: Pakistan’s high-level security huddle on Wednesday discussed the situation arising out of the Indian missile attack. Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers. The NSC meeting lasted for more than two hours and discussed the security situation at length.

However, no decisions were announced as Sharif has summoned a cabinet meeting at 3:30 pm to further discuss the developments. “Later, he would share the decisions regarding the ongoing tension with the nation through his address in the parliament,” officials said.