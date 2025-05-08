ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan: Downed 12 Indian Drones, 1 Attacked Military Target After Operation Sindoor

Vendors sort for distribution in Guwahati, India, news papers leading with reports of India firing missiles early Wednesday into Pakistani-controlled territory, Thursday, May 8, 2025. ( AP )

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistan's air defense system shot down a dozen Indian drones overnight, as one attacked a military target near the eastern city of Lahore, causing damage and wounding soldiers, officials said Thursday.

It follows Indian missile strikes on Pakistani locations that killed 31 civilians a day earlier as part of Operation Sindoor, according to officials.

Meanwhile, India evacuated thousands of people from villages near the two countries' highly militarized frontier in Kashmir region.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked since April 22, when gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of backing the terrorists who carried out the attack, something Islamabad has denied.

Drones shot down in Pakistan

Pakistan's army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, said an Indian drone wounded four soldiers and partially damaged a military target near Lahore overnight, while the country's air defense system intercepted and shot down 12 Indian drones that entered Pakistani airspace at various locations. He gave no further details about the attack.

He added that in southern Sindh province, one civilian was killed and another wounded when debris from downed drones fell in a populated area.

The incidents could not be independently verified, and Indian officials did not immediately comment.

In Lahore, local police official Mohammad Rizwan said a drone was downed near Walton Airport, an airfield in a residential area about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the border with India that also contains military installations.

Local media reported that two additional drones were shot down in other cities of Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital.