Pakistan Says India Shared Info About Recent Floods Through Diplomatic Channel

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said India shared information about the recent floods through the diplomatic channel while complaining that the inputs were not as detailed as in previous instances. Addressing the weekly press conference here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also urged India to fully adhere to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance". “The Indian side has indeed shared some information about the floods in different rivers through diplomatic channels. However, it is not as detailed as it was in the past,” Khan said.

He said the established channel of the Indus Water Commissioner has not been used to share the information. "In that context, we reiterate that India should fully comply with all the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty,” he said.

Usually, such inputs are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner. The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. The spokesperson also said that Pakistan was serious about joining the BRICS grouping, and it was being supported by Russia.

Responding to a question about a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, he said, “What I can state is that Pakistan is serious in pursuing its membership of the BRICS, and Russia has been supporting Pakistan's application”. He did not elaborate on the content of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.