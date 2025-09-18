ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Ink 'Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement' For Joint Deterrence Against Any Aggression

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. ( X@999saudsalman )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM IST 2 Min Read

Riyadh: In a major development, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defense pact under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both, the two countries said in a joint statement issued late Wednesday. The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. "Building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement," the joint statement read.