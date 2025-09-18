Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Ink 'Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement' For Joint Deterrence Against Any Aggression
The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM IST
Riyadh: In a major development, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defense pact under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both, the two countries said in a joint statement issued late Wednesday.
The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace.
"Building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement," the joint statement read.
Joint Statement Issued Following Pakistan Prime Minister State Visit to Saudi Arabia.https://t.co/qtzfeV32Pi#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/5riRT9QsvP— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) September 17, 2025
It said the agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.
"The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," the statement added.
PM Sharif was earlier received by Riyadh Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz upon his arrival in the Saudi capital. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Environment Minister Musadik Malik and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust, and the visit will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, the Foreign Office had said ahead of the prime minister's visit to the oil-rich kingdom.
This is his third visit to the Gulf region within a week. He earlier visited Qatar twice, on Thursday and Monday, to express solidarity with Doha following Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership in the Gulf country and to attend an emergency meeting of Arab-Islamic nations on the issue.
Read More