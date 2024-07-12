Pakistan Rules Out Talks With TTP, Urges Afghanistan To Act Against Terror Groups

Islamabad: Pakistan has ruled out talks with banned terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) saying that no talks are possible with elements involved in the killings of Pakistanis and foreigners and urged Afghanistan to act against terrorists operating on its soil, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

While addressing a weekly press conference on Thursday, Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "...Pakistan has no designs of entering into any talks with a terror group that has been involved in killings of Pakistani citizens...."

Asked about the Taliban spokesperson's remarks that Afghanistan was willing to mediate between TTP and Pakistan, Baloch said that such statements "should be taken in the proper context of Pakistan's position with regards to dialogue with TTP." She further said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been holding talks on the issue of terrorism "for the last several months."

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan is concerned about the terror threat faced by the country from individuals and entities that get support in Afghanistan, Dawn reported. The spokesperson said, "Pakistan is concerned about the terror threat that we face from individuals and entities which have support and sponsorship from across the border in Afghanistan."

She said that Islamabad expects the Taliban to uphold their sovereignty and take action against terror groups who are using Afghan soil to target Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan ... We expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against those terror groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and are using Afghan territory to attack Pakistan."

In response to a question about the repatriation of Afghan nationals, she said that the Illegal Foreign Repatriation Plan (IFRP) was being implemented in a phased manner.

She further said, "The number of illegal foreigners, including Afghan nationals, who have been repatriated to their home countries, were higher in the initial months of its implementation. These numbers are gradually coming down as more and more individuals have been returning to their home countries," Dawn reported.

On being asked about the second phase of repatriation of Afghan nationals, Baloch said that it is related to Afghan nationals who have the Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC) for which a mapping exercise was taking place. She further said that Afghan nationals who possessed Pakistan Origin Cards will not be considered for repatriation at this stage.

She stated, "The POR cards have been extended for one year. And lastly, with regards to Afghan refugees in Pakistan."

Mamta Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan held talks with several nationals, including Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the US and Italy, who have agreed "to take a certain number of Afghan nationals," the report said.

She further said, "We have remained engaged with them and have urged them to expedite the approval and visa issuance process for these individuals so that they are relocated as early as possible." Pakistan has expelled over half a million undocumented refugees in the repatriation programme's first phase from November 1 till date. Human rights organisations and Afghanistan both criticised Pakistan's action.