Pakistan Detects First Case Of Deadly Mpox Virus In A 34-Yr-Old Gulf Returnee

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistan said Friday it had confirmed a case of mpox, a day after Sweden recorded the first infection outside of Africa involving a new, more dangerous strain of the virus that has killed hundreds in the DR Congo.

The mpox surge in Africa -- which has also affected Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda -- prompted the World Health Organization on Wednesday to declare a public health emergency of international concern, the highest alarm it can sound.

Sweden's Public Health Agency told AFP on Thursday that it had registered a case of the Clade 1b subclade -- the same new strain that has surged in the DRC since September 2023, and the first such infection outside the African continent, according to the agency.

The patient was infected during a visit to "the part of Africa where there is a major outbreak of mpox Clade 1", epidemiologist Magnus Gisslen said in a statement from the agency. The mpox strain that caused the case in Pakistan was not immediately known on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. "The affected person has come from a Gulf country," the statement said.

The Pakistan patient is a 34-year-old man and "the first confirmed case we have this year" of mpox, said Irshad Roghani, director of public health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the man is being treated. "For genetic sequencing of the strain, we have sent samples to Islamabad," he added.

More infections likely

Following the discovery of the case in Sweden, the WHO warned further imported cases of the new strain in Europe were likely. The body's European regional office in Copenhagen said it was discussing with Sweden how best to manage the case.

"The confirmation of mpox Clade 1 in Sweden is a clear reflection of the interconnectedness of our world," it said in a statement, adding it was "imperative that we don't stigmatise travellers or countries/regions". "Travel restrictions and border closures don't work and should be avoided," it added.