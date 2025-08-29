ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Ready For Composite Dialogue With India In Dignified And Respectful Manner: Foreign Minister Dar

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said his country was ready for a composite dialogue with India in a dignified and respectful manner on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

He, however, emphasised that “Pakistan will not beg for talks”. Pakistan is ready for a composite dialogue with India in a dignified and respectful manner on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per its longstanding position on the matter,” he said during an interaction with the media.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism. The composite dialogue was launched in 2003 when General Pervez Musharraf was ruling Pakistan. It had eight baskets of components, containing all contentious issues between the two countries.

The dialogue was derailed after the 2008 Mumbai attacks and not restored in proper form. Talking about the recent conflict, Dar, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, claimed that Pakistan's narrative was accepted and acknowledged at the global level through proactive diplomacy.