Pak PM Sharif Invites Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus To His Country

New Delhi: In a sign of increasing closeness between Bangladesh and Pakistan, a country which was penerially been blamed by India's eastern neighbouring country's Sheikh Hasina-led regime for 'genocide' during its War of Liberation in 1971, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has invited Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly on Wednesday and reiterated their common desire to enhance economic and commercial cooperation.

"Held a most cordial meeting with Chief Adviser of Interim Government of Bangladesh, Prof. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of #UNGA79, today. While recalling their many commonalities and historic relations, both sides reiterated their common desire to enhance economic and commercial cooperation while ensuring commitment to work towards peace & development in South Asia", Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X.

"Our discussions focused around enhancing, people to people and cultural contacts.I also extended a most warm invitation to the distinguished Bangladesh leader to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience", Added Sharif.

Pakistan’s foreign office earlier this month said Islamabad seeks robust, multifaceted relations, friendly relations with Bangladesh to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Sharif arrived in New York this week to engage with world leaders and present Pakistan’s stance on key global issues such as terrorism, Gaza and the Kashmir dispute. The strained relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan saw a little thaw after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh-Pakistan relations have been historically complex, and marked by a tumultuous past. Initially part of British India, the two nations were divided in 1947, with East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) emerging as a distinct region.

The relationship soured significantly during the 1971 Liberation War when East Pakistan sought independence from West Pakistan. The conflict led to widespread atrocities and a humanitarian crisis, resulting in Bangladesh’s independence. Following this, relations remained strained due to issues of recognition, reparations, and differing national narratives.

In recent years, there have been attempts to improve ties, including trade initiatives and cultural exchanges, but underlying tensions persist, often fueled by historical grievances and political rhetoric. Economic cooperation remains a potential area for growth, though political sensitivities often hinder progress.

India is closely watching the developments and the efforts to strengthen relations between Pak and Bangladesh, are seen as bad news for India. The ties between India and Pakistan have always been a critical hit after the abrogation of Article 370, the relations took an ugly turn.