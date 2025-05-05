Pakistan PM Sharif Postpones Official Visit To Malaysia

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his official visit to Malaysia as tensions mounted between Islamabad and New Delhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.

"In light of recent tensions following the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, I expressed my full understanding of the difficult circumstances Pakistan is facing and conveyed Malaysia's hope that the situation will de-escalate swiftly," Anwar said in a statement. Sharif was scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Friday. Sharif's office said the two sides spoke on Sunday night and that he "conveyed that he looked forward to paying an official visit to Malaysia later this year".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Islamabad on Monday for an official visit. "Pakistan is presenting its case to friendly countries," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters on a visit to Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Monday.

