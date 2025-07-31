ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan PM Sharif Calls Trade Deal With US 'Historic', Thanks Trump

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked US President Donald Trump for the “historic” trade agreement reached between Islamabad and Washington, and expressed hope that it would expand cooperation between the two nations.

Trump on Wednesday announced that the US has sealed a deal with Pakistan to work together on developing the South Asian nation's "massive oil reserves".

Pakistan has long claimed to have large oil deposits along its coast, but no progress has been made to tap those deposits. The country currently imports oil from the Middle East to meet its energy demands.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Sharif said, “I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump @realDonaldTrump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night.” “This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come,” he said.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the breakthrough was reached during a meeting of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington, DC.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves."