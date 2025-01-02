Pakistan Military Accepts Mercy Petitions Of 19 Convicts Involved In May 9 Violence

Islamabad: Pakistan military on Thursday said that it has accepted the mercy petitions of 19 convicts involved in attacks on the army facilities on May 9, 2023.

On May 9, 2023, former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, to vent their anger against the arrest of their party founder in a corruption case.

Hundreds of suspects were arrested in the countrywide swoop. Cases of more than 100 civilians were sent to the military court for trial because they were involved in the attack on military installations. In December, military courts sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years for their roles in the violence.

According to a statement issued by the army on Thursday, the sequel to the promulgation of punishments to the May 9 tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy and remission in their punishments. It said that 67 convicts had given their mercy petitions, adding that “48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal, while petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds in accordance with law”.

It further stated that the mercy petitions of the remaining convicts will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process. “The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy,” it said.

The army said that all those whose mercy appeals had been accepted would be released after the completion of procedural formalities. It also said that all those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution. It is the second batch of those involved in the attacks being released. Earlier in April 2024, the release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.