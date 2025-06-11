Pakistani Man Extradited To US Over Plot To Attack Jewish Centre On Oct 7 Anniversary

New Delhi: A Pakistani citizen residing in Canada has been extradited to the US to face terrorism-related charges, including attempting to provide material support to ISIS and plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn, federal authorities announced.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited to the US on Tuesday in connection with an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

He was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist organisation and attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries. Khan is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Khan’s extradition and commended the collaborative efforts that led to the prevention of the planned attack.“Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan… was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism,” Patel stated.

He further revealed chilling details of the thwarted plot, noting that Khan had planned to strike on a symbolic date. “Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel,” the post read.

The FBI Director praised the swift coordination between international agencies: “Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down.” Khan’s arrest and eventual extradition underscore the importance of cross-border intelligence sharing, especially in terrorism-related threats.

Director Patel highlighted the broader context of the case, pointing to the rise in antisemitic threats globally.“This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world, as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities.”

He credited the work of multiple FBI divisions in handling the investigation, giving special mention to "@NewYorkFBI, @FBIChicago, and @FBILosAngeles" for their roles in bringing the suspect to US soil to face justice. Khan is now in US custody and is expected to face trial in a federal court in New York. Further details about the court proceedings are awaited. (With Agency Inputs)