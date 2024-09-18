Pakistan Law Enforcement Officials Foil Terror Attack In Lahore, Kills 3 Terrorists

Lahore: Pakistan's law enforcement officials foiled a major terror attack in Lahore on Wednesday, killing three terrorists, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police raided a militants' hideout near the Nankana-Lahore interchange.

During the raid, the suspects opened fire on the CTD team. "Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of gunfire, while their two accomplices fled from the scene," a CTD spokesperson said in a statement. The terrorists had planned a large-scale attack in Lahore, the spokesperson said.

During the operation, the CTD recovered three hand grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wires, two rifles, ammunition, and explosive materials from the terrorists. A search operation is underway to capture the fleeing terrorists and the identification of the dead militants is in progress, the CTD said.