Pakistan Law Enforcement Officials Foil Terror Attack In Lahore, Kills 3 Terrorists

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The incident occurred in Pakistan's Lahore on Wednesday, in which at least three terrorists died in an exchange of gunfire while two other accomplices fled from the spot.

Lahore: Pakistan's law enforcement officials foiled a major terror attack in Lahore on Wednesday, killing three terrorists, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police raided a militants' hideout near the Nankana-Lahore interchange.

During the raid, the suspects opened fire on the CTD team. "Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of gunfire, while their two accomplices fled from the scene," a CTD spokesperson said in a statement. The terrorists had planned a large-scale attack in Lahore, the spokesperson said.

During the operation, the CTD recovered three hand grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wires, two rifles, ammunition, and explosive materials from the terrorists. A search operation is underway to capture the fleeing terrorists and the identification of the dead militants is in progress, the CTD said.

