Pakistan Launches Remote Sensing Satellite From China To Tackle Climate Challenges

Islamabad/Beijing: Pakistan on Thursday launched a new remote sensing satellite from China's southwest Sichuan province aimed at enhancing Islamabad's capacity to monitor and respond to climate change-related threats. The Pakistan Remote-Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre by the Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket, with technical support from Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, the PRSS-1 has entered its planned orbit. The satellite will be primarily used in the fields of land resource surveys and disaster prevention and mitigation, it said.

“The Satellite is expected to play a critical role in addressing pressing challenges including floods, landslides, glacier melt and deforestation,” according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal hailed the development in a social media post: “Today marks another proud moment for our nation as Pakistan successfully launches its fourth Earth Observation Satellite under the URAAN (flight) Pakistan Space Program from the XiChang Space Centre, China.”